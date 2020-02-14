One horse killed, another injured in Hampshire fire

A blaze at a Kane County stable took the life of one horse and injured another Friday night.

According to authorities, a fire that started about 8 p.m. eventually engulfed an outbuilding at Tower Hill Stables, 12N254 Tower Road in Hampshire. A post on the stable's Facebook page said the main barn was untouched.

As of 11 p.m., several fire departments were fighting the blaze.

The Tower Hill Stables website refers to the venue as "Suburban Chicago's Complete Equestrian Center."