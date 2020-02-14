 

Lombard school shop carries on teacher's influence

      Krissy Quinn, sponsor of Club Shelly at Westlake Middle School in Lombard, embraces Jamie Beavers, husband of the late Shelly Beavers, during a dedication ceremony for a new resale shop established in her memory. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Jamie Beavers glances at Principal Mike Fumagalli of Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard as he thanks the crowd for a dedication of Shelly's Shop, a gently used apparel store at the school formed in memory of Beavers' wife, the late Shelly Beavers. Both men have had their spouses die of cancer and became close friends. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Shelly's Shop at Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard will help students or staff members in need and carry on the positive influence of late Westlake teacher Shelly Beavers, who died last summer at age 46. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Jamie Beavers gets a hug from Christine Schrom as Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard dedicates Shelly's Shop in memory of Beavers' late wife Shelly Beavers. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
A resale shop that will benefit students or staff members in need at Glenn Westlake Middle School in Lombard has opened in memory of a well-loved teacher.

Shelly Beavers died last summer at 46.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Students and teachers who wanted to remember her have formed Club Shelly and launched Shelly's Shop. The school recently launched the gently used apparel shop by welcoming back her husband, Jamie Beavers, and other relatives for a dedication ceremony.

Some of Beavers' own clothing has been given to the store, which will collect donations that will stay in-house to help any student or staff member in need.

Shelly's Shop will allow Beavers to continue the positive influence she made during her career, Westlake Principal Mike Fumagalli said in a news release.

"For those who knew Mrs. Shelly Beavers, she had a big heart, boundless kindness and a huge amount of courage -- all of which will always be remembered," Fumagalli said. "She would be so proud to see how her legacy lives on in the form of giving back to students and staff in need."

The shop is accepting donations in a collection bin at the school, 1514 S. Main St., Lombard, or by contacting Club Shelly sponsor Krissy Quinn at kquinn@sd44.org.

