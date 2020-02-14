Antioch man wanted by police arrested after escape, chase and crash

An Antioch man wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm and other charges, was arrested Thursday after a brief police chase and a crash, authorities said Friday.

Jayvion C. Scott, 21, of the 300 block of Birchwood Drive now faces additional felony charges of resisting a peace officer causing injury, criminal damage to government property, aggravated fleeing and eluding and several traffic citations after being arrested Thursday afternoon in Zion Township, according to a news release.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team, working with the U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, determined Scott was at a residence in the 2300 block of North Lewis Avenue in Zion. Deputies conducted surveillance and saw Scott leaving in a vehicle about 1:15 p.m. and surrounded it, the release stated.

Scott rammed a squad car and drove through a front yard to escape. During the crash, his vehicle sustained a punctured tire, which caused it to deflate. Scott lost control of the vehicle in the area of Lewis Avenue near Russell Road and struck a guard rail. Deputies used squad cars to prevent it from fleeting but Scott refused to get out and had to be extracted, according to the release.

One member of the U.S. Marshals Service suffered a cut on his arm while extracting Scott during the arrest. He was treated at a hospital, received several stitches and was release. Scott was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was evaluated and released into police custody.

"While all of our staff face potential danger every day, our warrants deputies risk their lives apprehending some of the most violent wanted subjects. This is an example of someone accused of violent crimes who did everything he could to avoid apprehension. His unacceptable actions ultimately caused injuries to a task force officer, and he will be held accountable," Sheriff John Idleburg said in the release.

Scott's initial $2 million arrest warrant stems from a Zion Police Department investigation. The charges on that warrant were: aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts aggravate discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery, the news release stated. His bond was set at $2 million Friday and he's held in the Lake County jail. He is next due in court Feb. 28.