Snow cancels more than 300 flights at O'Hare today

More than 300 flights at O'Hare International Airport have been canceled today as the nation's busiest airport grapples with a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on the area.

By mid-afternoon, 317 flights at O'Hare have been canceled, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

That includes 157 arriving flights and 160 departing flights.

More than 3 inches of snow has been recorded at O'Hare in the last 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, with the forecast calling for below zero wind chills Friday morning in the suburbs.

Weather in Chicago is partly to blame, but other parts of the eastern United States are also experiencing inclement weather.

In addition to the canceled flights, another 1,098 flights at O'Hare experienced delays in excess of 45 minutes, according to the aviation department's website.

By 2:30 p.m., the average delay at O'Hare for arrivals was 87 minutes and for departures it was 61 minutes.

The delays and cancellations grew throughout the day.

Meanwhile at Midway International Airport, only 11 flights were canceled.

The average delay there for both arrivals and departures was less than 15 minutes, according to the website.