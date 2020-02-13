On anniversary of his death, slain Chicago police commander remembered as 'forever a hero'

Two years after his death, the blue ribbons commemorating slain Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer are still tied to trees all over Bridgeport, and his department portrait still hangs in windows all around the neighborhood he called home.

But on Thursday, he was memorialized at his second home -- the department's 18th District on the Near North Side.

With more than 100 officers, friends and supporters gathered outside the station, his widow, Erin Bauer, said: "He was not one for the spotlight, and I can see him up there shaking his head about this ceremony."

