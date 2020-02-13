On anniversary of his death, slain Chicago police commander remembered as 'forever a hero'
Updated 2/13/2020 4:51 PM
Two years after his death, the blue ribbons commemorating slain Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer are still tied to trees all over Bridgeport, and his department portrait still hangs in windows all around the neighborhood he called home.
But on Thursday, he was memorialized at his second home -- the department's 18th District on the Near North Side.
With more than 100 officers, friends and supporters gathered outside the station, his widow, Erin Bauer, said: "He was not one for the spotlight, and I can see him up there shaking his head about this ceremony."
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.