 

Feder: New documentary follows Mike Adamle's epic struggle

  • Mike Adamle

    Mike Adamle

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 2/13/2020 6:35 AM

Kim Adamle does most of the talking in the first half of a new documentary about her husband's struggles with the symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. But it's the sad and haunting look on the face of Mike Adamle that viewers will remember, Robert Feder writes.

NBC Sports Chicago spent a year chronicling their lives together in "The Adamles: Mind Over Matter," a half-hour documentary premiering at 7 p.m. Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

There's some encouraging news for the former Chicago TV sports anchor and NFL star as Mike Adamle is shown responding favorably to treatments ranging from Ketamine infusions to dancing lessons.

Produced, written and edited by NBC Sports Chicago's Sarah Lauch, Ryan McGuffey and Matt Buckman, it's hosted by David Kaplan.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 