Feder: New documentary follows Mike Adamle's epic struggle

Kim Adamle does most of the talking in the first half of a new documentary about her husband's struggles with the symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. But it's the sad and haunting look on the face of Mike Adamle that viewers will remember, Robert Feder writes.

NBC Sports Chicago spent a year chronicling their lives together in "The Adamles: Mind Over Matter," a half-hour documentary premiering at 7 p.m. Monday.

There's some encouraging news for the former Chicago TV sports anchor and NFL star as Mike Adamle is shown responding favorably to treatments ranging from Ketamine infusions to dancing lessons.

Produced, written and edited by NBC Sports Chicago's Sarah Lauch, Ryan McGuffey and Matt Buckman, it's hosted by David Kaplan.

