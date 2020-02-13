Elgin rapist sentenced to 20 years

A registered sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday after admitting to forcing his way into an Elgin apartment and sexually assaulting a woman.

Anthony G. Onofre, 27, of the 0-100 block of South Union Street in Elgin, pleaded guilty to home invasion and criminal sexual assault with force or threat of force with a previous conviction, both felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Onofre rang the doorbell of an apartment on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue on Nov. 20, 2018, lied to the woman who answered the door about her husband having an affair, then pushed his way inside, according to Elgin police and a search warrant.

Neigher the woman nor her husband knew Onofre. The woman's husband, who was not home at the time, was not having an affair.

Onofre forced the woman to perform a sex act while her 4-year-old son was in another room.

Onofre eventually left the apartment, and police tracked him down using the victim's witness information and surveillance video. He was known to police as a registered sex offender from a 2014 conviction in Cook County for attempted criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the plea and issued the sentence.

Onofre can have his 12-year sentence for home invasion cut in half to six years for good behavior in prison. He must serve 85%, or about 6½ years, on the sexual assault charge and could be subject to lifetime parole when his sentence ends.

He gets credit for 445 days served in the Kane County jail while the case was pending. Onofre faced a top sentence of 60 years in prison.