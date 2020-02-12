Watch live: Ives, Kinzler debate in 6th Congressional GOP primary

Two Republicans vying for a seat in Congress from the 6th District will appear today on live video at dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald Facebook page.

Jeanne Ives and Gordon "Jay" Kinzler will interview at 3:30 p.m. with the Daily Herald Editorial Board, which will be streamed live.

Ives and Kinzler are seeking the Republican nomination in the primary on March 17. The 6th District is currently represented by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

The one-hour session will include give-and-take among the candidates and a Q-and-A session with Daily Herald editors.

The full debate will be posted on dailyherald.com for replay later in the day.