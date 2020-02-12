CLC to receive second $100,000 grant from Metallica's foundation

The College of Lake County has again received a $100,000 grant from the heavy metal band Metallica as part of the band's All Within My Hands Foundation grant. CLC is one of 10 community colleges in the country to receive the grant for the second consecutive year. More than 60 students benefited from last year's $100,000 grant. CLC President Lori Suddick said the scholarships help students in need pay for classes, equipment and other financial burdens so they can complete their credential and engage in a career that provides a living wage. In the program's first year, the more than 700 Metallica Scholars at the 10 schools had an 80% to 90% program completion rate. Those who completed their studies had a 95% job placement rate.