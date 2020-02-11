Shots hit Round Lake Park house, prompt elementary school lockdown

A Round Lake Park house was hit by gunfire Tuesday morning, prompting a lockdown at a nearby school.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred about 8:45 a.m. on the 200 block of Greenwood Drive. Two adults were in the house at the time.

The house that was targeted is across the street from Murphy Elementary School.

The gunman, armed with a handgun, fired several shots from a yard adjoining the house that was hit, Police Chief George Filenko said. The shots hit the house and two vehicles in the driveway.

One bullet traveled through the house before lodging in an exterior wall on the other side of the house, Filenko said.

No children were outside the school building when the shooting occurred. As a precaution, the school was put on a soft lockdown, police said.

Police believe the gunman targeted the house. He was described as having a slender build and wearing black clothes.

He was last seen running northeast, police said.

A police officer who was assisting paramedics at an unrelated incident about 50 feet away unsuccessfully pursued the gunman, police said.

Anyone with information can call Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 388-3655 or Round Lake Park police at (847) 270-9111.