Illegal to pump your own gas? New bill would create gas station attendant jobs

Remember the days before self-serve when a station attendant would pump gas for you? According to a report on WBBM Newsradio, state Rep. Camille Lilly, a Democrat from Chicago, is trying to bring those days back with a new bill to create gas station attendant jobs.

The Gas Station Attendant Act introduced in the Illinois House this month says that no gas may be pumped unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.

