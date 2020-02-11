First snow, then arctic cold in our forecast. Winter weather advisory expanded.

The coldest temperatures of the year are forecast for the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Daily Herald FILE PHOTO

A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

Snow should move into the area this afternoon and continue into Thursday, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Some areas could see as much as four inches of snow by the time the storm moves out of the area.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph on Thursday could lead to blowing snow in some open areas as well.

The advisory originally included Will County and areas south of I-80.

The advisory runs from 4 p.m. today until noon Thursday.

After the snow moves out of the area, the cold will sweep in.

Temps should drop throughout the day Thursday, with highs in the low 20s.

Windchills early Friday could drop as low as 10 to 20 below zero in some areas.

Highs on Friday will be in the teens, with lows overnight around 7.

It should feel much warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid-30s.