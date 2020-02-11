First snow, then arctic cold in our forecast. Here's what you need to know.

The coldest temperatures of the year are forecast for the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Daily Herald FILE PHOTO

Snow and cold could make your commute the next couple of days interesting.

Snow should move into the area Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday, the National Weather Service is forecasting.

Some areas could see as much as three inches of snow by the time the storm moves out of the area. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph on Thursday could lead to blowing snow in some open areas as well.

Highs on Wednesday should reach the upper 30s, but it won't feel that warm again until Saturday.

Temps should drop throughout the day Thursday, with highs in the low 20s.

Windchills early Friday could drop as low as 10 to 20 below zero in some areas.

Highs on Friday will be in the teens, with lows overnight around 7.

It should feel much warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid-30s.