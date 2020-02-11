 

CMX CinéBistro Wheeling set to open Friday in Wheeling Town Center

  • The CMX CinéBistro Wheeling is set to open Friday in Wheeling Town Center. The luxury movie theater covers 40,000 square feet.

  • Laura Ginebra, left, and Paula Stanga get comfortable on the sofa in the bar area of the new CMX CinéBistro Wheeling that is set to open Friday in the Wheeling Town Center.

  • CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will debut Friday in the Wheeling Town Center at Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway. The theater's seven screens have a combined 624 seats. There's also a 183-seat bar and lounge with amenities including large-screen televisions, pool and shuffle board tables, and a complete game area.

Wheeling Town Center's largest tenant is set to open Friday.

CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will be the latest attraction to debut in the commercial and residential complex at Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway. The luxury movie theater covers 40,000 square feet.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At a media preview Tuesday, visitors got to see the theater's seven screens with a combined 624 seats. Each theater has extra-wide lush leather reclining seats with swing tables for food and beverage service. But CMX CinéBistro isn't just about flicks. There also is a 183-seat bar and lounge with amenities including large-screen televisions, pool and shuffle board tables, and a complete game area.

CMX Cinemas Chief Operating Officer Javier Ezquerro said the Wheeling location is the company's fourth in Illinois and he expected it'll offer an elevated way to watch movies or sports to village residents and those in surrounding communities.

"We hope to become Wheeling's preferred entertainment destination with something for everyone -- from the chef-crafted menu and cocktails, to the ultimate sports-watching experience at CMX Stone Sports Bar," Ezquerro said.

After 8 p.m., CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will be open only to patrons 21 and older.

Other tenants already operating at Wheeling Town Center include Starbucks, Inland Bank, AT&T and City Works. The complex has about 100,000 square feet of commercial space across 16 acres.

Mia's Cantina, 312 Nails, The Learning Experience and Artic Spoon are projected to open in the spring.

