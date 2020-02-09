Snow causing flight cancellations, delays

Snow is falling, winds are gusting and Chicago's airports are already responding by shutting down or delaying flights.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation's website, which tracks delays and cancellations in real time, the average delay at O'Hare is 49 minutes, while 368 cancellations had been reported, as of 11:24 a.m.

That includes 85-minute average delays for arrivals and 16-minute average delays for departures.

At Midway, there have been 78 cancellations.

According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area is expected to see moderate to heavy snow before 3 p.m., followed by drizzle, possibly mixed with snow, between 3 and 4 p.m.

Drizzle is expected after 4 p.m.

The weather service said the snow could be heavy at times.

A high temperature of near 35 is expected, with a south to southeast wind between 10 and 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible.

The weather service predicts a chance of drizzle, mainly before 7 p.m., and areas of fog before 9 p.m.

The forecast calls for a low of 24 degrees tonight.