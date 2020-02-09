Rosemont travel show the place to plan new adventures
Updated 2/9/2020 5:38 PM
Imagine having the whole world just minutes away, a new country around every corner.
If you've ever been to the Chicago Travel and Adventure Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, you know just what that's like.
Thousands of eager travelers Saturday and Sunday visited booths, listened to travel experts, including show staple Rick Steves (he's a lot taller than he looks on TV), and planned their next adventure.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.