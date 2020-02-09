 

Oscar night: The complete list of Sunday's winners

  • Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Associated Press

 
Daily Herald news services
Updated 2/9/2020 11:39 PM

Best Picture: "Parasite"

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Best Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, "Parasite"

Best Animated Feature: "Toy Story 4"

Best Documentary Feature: "American Factory"

Best International Film: "Parasite" (South Korea)

Best Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"

Best Original Song: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman" (Elton John and Bernie Taupin)

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "1917"

Best Costume Design: "Little Women"

Best Visual Effects: "1917"

Best Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"

Best Production Design: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"

Best Sound Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"

Best Sound Mixing: "1917"

Best Live Action Short Film: "The Neighbors' Window"

Best Animated Short Film: "Hair Love"

Best Documentary Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

