Oscar night: The complete list of Sunday's winners
Best Picture: "Parasite"
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"
Best Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"
Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, "Parasite"
Best Animated Feature: "Toy Story 4"
Best Documentary Feature: "American Factory"
Best International Film: "Parasite" (South Korea)
Best Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"
Best Original Song: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman" (Elton John and Bernie Taupin)
Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "1917"
Best Costume Design: "Little Women"
Best Visual Effects: "1917"
Best Film Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"
Best Production Design: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Bombshell"
Best Sound Editing: "Ford v Ferrari"
Best Sound Mixing: "1917"
Best Live Action Short Film: "The Neighbors' Window"
Best Animated Short Film: "Hair Love"
Best Documentary Short Subject: "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"