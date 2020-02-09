Crowds wowed by sled hockey teams in Lake Forest

No. 28 Brannon Duffin, left, of Grayslake congratulates No. 8. Charlie Paul of Deerfield on the GLASA Falcons' Black team win Sunday at Lake Forest College. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

"The Sleds Are Coming" is more than a competition. It's a way to show off a bit for those who participate in the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association's sled hockey programs.

For 10 years now, the association, in conjunction with Lake Forest College, puts on a show of five-on-five sled hockey for the public at no charge at the college's field house.

And these athletes are amazing to watch.

The adult competitive team was the runner-up in the national championship in 2018 and won it all in 2017 and 2013. The youth competitive team won the 2015 national championship.

For more information on GLASA and the variety of adaptive sports it promotes, visit www.glasa.org/.