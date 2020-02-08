Three pets killed in fire that destroyed Antioch house

Two dogs and a cat were killed but no human injuries were reported Friday evening in a stubborn fire that destroyed a home in Antioch and required help from several departments from Illinois and Wisconsin to extinguish.

The Antioch Fire Department was called by neighbors to the 300 block of Sequoia Court just before 5 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the two-story, single-family home.

Two people lived in the home but were not there at the time, according to Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair.

Firefighters entered with hand-held lines but faced heavy fire on the first and second floors, Cokefair said.

As the fire progressed, a second alarm was issued bringing 19 departments and their equipment from around Lake County and Wisconsin.

According to Cokefair, the fire had extended into the attic space, requiring a ladder truck with the ability to spray water, known as an elevated master stream, to contain the fire.

Crews then re-entered the home and continued fighting the fire, according to Cokefair.

"The fire attack was extremely challenging due to the arrangement and the amount of personal property in the residence," he said.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour although crews remained until just before 10 p.m. to work the scene and search for hot spots in what Cokefair described as a "labor intensive" effort.

Damage was estimated at more than $300,000. The origin or cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries but three family pets died.

Other departments covering the district handled two medical calls during the fire.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to our neighboring departments in Lake County and Wisconsin for their assistance," Cokefair said.