President's property tax appeal on Trump Tower under investigation

President Donald Trump speaks Friday at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

The Trump Tower property tax appeal filed in 2012 challenged the $62.4 million value Cook County officials placed on the skyscraper's hotel and retail space, much of which has never been occupied. Associated Press/2014

Mired in delays for seven years, President Donald Trump's appeal for a refund of at least $1 million on his Chicago skyscraper is now the subject of two state investigations that center on whether a Republican state official pressured his staff to cut the president a break.

Trump's appeal of the 2012 property taxes he paid for Trump International Hotel & Tower has come under scrutiny by the state's executive inspector general's office and then Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Those are the result of an anonymous complaint the inspector general's office received last fall that Mauro Glorioso, the executive director of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board, pressured his staff to rule in the president's favor, rejecting the staff's decision to deny Trump any refund.

