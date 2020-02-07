Four charged in human trafficking sting in McHenry County

Four men were arrested during a human trafficking sting in McHenry County, authorities announced Friday.

Lawrence Allen, 62, of Algonquin; Jeffrey Fuka, 41, of Algonquin; Christopher Rios, 19, of Elgin; and Mahirul Chowdhury, 44, of Arlington Heights, were charged with solicitation of a sex act, according to a news release from McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick D. Kenneally.

The operation was planned, coordinated and executed last month in Crystal Lake by the McHenry County State's Attorney's human trafficking task force, which incudes Illinois State Police and police departments in Algonquin, Cary, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, McHenry and Woodstock.

The operation was part of the 19th "National Johns Suppression Initiative" during which 451 people were arrested by 22 law enforcement agencies across the country.

"Thank you to the police departments that participated in the task force and continue to step up to combat the process of addressing this expansive problem throughout the county," Kenneally said.