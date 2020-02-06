 

Woman pulled from Algonquin house fire

Lauren Rohr
 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 2/6/2020 5:31 PM

Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire Thursday afternoon on the east side of Algonquin, officials said.

Crews responded about 3 p.m. to initial reports of an alarm on the 0-100 block of Alice Lane, said Deputy Chief John Knebl of the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District. While they were en route, the call was elevated to a structure fire with reports of someone still inside the house.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Firefighters attacked the blaze from the front door and proceeded throughout the single-story home, Knebl said. They found the woman in the rear and pulled her out.

"It was hard to make it to the victim due to the condition of the home," Knebl said.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s or 60s, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, Knebl said. An investigation is ongoing by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills fire officials, Algonquin police and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

