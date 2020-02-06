McHenry County College investigating after Turning Point event flyers replaced with Antifa posters

A photograph of the poster which replaced the Turning Point USA posters that were vandalized and removed from the McHenry County College boards. A commenter on an Anti-Fascist Reddit forum appears to have taken responsibility for the flyer swap. Provided photo/Shaw media

A Reddit thread, an anti-fascist flyer and a conservative student organization are pieces of an ongoing McHenry County College and campus police investigation.

Officials are looking into allegations that a self-proclaimed "Antifa" activist removed flyers promoting a Turning Point USA event and instead hung posters that likened President Donald Trump supporters to Nazis.

"Upon being notified about this situation, the college took immediate action," said Christina Haggerty, vice president of marketing, communications and development at MCC. "This is an ongoing issue under investigation, and both Student Conduct and Campus Police are actively involved in the investigation process."

Alec Stone, president of Turning Point USA's McHenry County College chapter, said his group visited the MCC police station twice Thursday and is on alert for any other vandalism or threats.

Stone added he found it disturbing that there are efforts to remove his organization from campus.

"We're not going to censor you but if you're going to try to essentially shut us down, we're going to use our voices because the truth is on our side," he said.

"We beat 'em before ... we'll beat 'em again!" Those are the words printed in red block-lettering across a poster that Turning Point USA of McHenry County called a "threatening" and "shameful" act.

The poster depicts a silhouetted Trump supporter wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap. Behind him -- the shadow of a World War II Nazi soldier with a swastika on the side of his helmet. Both are pictured with their hands up and what appears to be a knife pointed at them.

According to a TPUSA of McHenry County Facebook post, the poster replaced a flyer that advertised an upcoming TPUSA event.

"Our posters promoted a speech by former Antifa member turned conservative commentator, Gabriel Nadales, and a speaking event/dinner by Turning Point USA's Founder and President, Charlie Kirk, in Crystal Lake, Illinois hosted by the McHenry County Republican Party."

A commenter on an Anti-Fascist Reddit forum appears to have taken responsibility for the flyer swap and expressed plans to help others "fight back against Turning Point" on their campuses.

"McHenry County is going to be TP-Free if I have anything to do about it," the commenter wrote in one post. "We won't tolerate having a hate group on our campus."

The Northwest Herald reached out to the commenter Thursday but did not receive a response.

Kirk, a former Wheeling resident who established the conservative nonprofit organization in 2012, describes TPUSA as "a national student movement dedicated to empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government."

It has garnered more than 300 chapters on campuses nationwide. There are chapters at North Central College in Naperville and Libertyville High School, according to TPUSA's website.

The organization has been lauded by prominent Republican figures like Donald Trump Jr. and criticized for alleged campaign finance violations and its perceived treatment of marginalized people. A 2017 New Yorker investigation suggested "the group may have skirted campaign-finance laws that bar charitable organizations from participating in political activity." The article also referenced text messages in which the groups' former national field director wrote "I hate black people."

The "Antifa" -- short for anti-fascist -- protest movement also has received its share of criticism. The movement made a public resurgence after the 2017 white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally turned deadly when a man who was reportedly fascinated with Nazism drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. A 32-year-old woman was killed. In 2018, jurors convicted the driver of first-degree murder.