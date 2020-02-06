Kidnapped contractor's Lombard dad has 'utmost faith' his son will be found

The father of a Lombard man kidnapped in Afghanistan says he has "the utmost faith in President Trump and the FBI" to find his son, an American contractor who was taken last week by Taliban-aligned militants in Afghanistan.

Speaking by phone Thursday, Art Frerichs, who owns Art's Master Mechanics automobile-repair shop, declined to speak further about Mark R. Frerichs' life in Lombard or service in the military, citing concern for his son's safety.

The kidnapping has triggered a countryside recovery effort, Newsweek reported.

According to the report posted Wednesday on the magazine's website, Mark Frerichs was kidnapped last Friday in Khost, a province in the southeastern part of the country.

Frerichs, 57, is a former Navy diver and the managing director for International Logistical Support, a U.S. government contractor, Newsweek reported. According to his LinkedIn account, he has worked as a civil engineer in several conflict zones from Iraq to Sudan during the past 10 years, Newsweek said.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, U.S. officials believe the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network orchestrated the operation.