Watch: 5th Congressional District Democratic endorsement interview
Updated 2/5/2020 8:50 AM
Tune in to dailyherald.com at 10 a.m. to watch the endorsement interview for Democratic candidates running for the nomination in the 5th Congressional District. Brian Burns of Chicago is running against incumbent congressman Mike Quigley of Chicago in the March 17 primary election.
