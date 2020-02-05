Long Grove bridge closing again in March for more repairs

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comA car passes over the historic bridge, which is still awaiting a new cover, in Long Grove recently. Other enhancements downtown include street lamps, landscaping off the road, and new sidewalks.

Downtown Long Grove's historic bridge is expected to close again in March to replace the wooden cover damaged when a truck plowed into it in 2018, Village President Bill Jacob said.

Jacob's bridge update came Wednesday during the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Economic Summit. Jacob was part of a panel with nine other village leaders who touched on last year's achievements and looked ahead to 2020.

Long Grove reopened the 114-year-year-old bridge over Buffalo Creek in time for the winter holidays, after substantial completion of the Robert Parker Coffin Road improvement project.

But the bridge will close again beginning next month for more repairs and installation of the new timber cover for the one-lane span that's on the National Register of Historic Places.

"That bridge is probably going to be closed from March to July, so if you can put up with that a little bit, I'd appreciate that," Jacob said.

The bridge was knocked out of commission when hit by the box truck in June 2018, about a week after it became a national landmark. Jacob told the crowd that the truck company's insurance will pay for the cover.

Others on the panel were Barrington Village President Karen Darch, Barrington Hills Village President Martin McLaughlin, Deer Park Village Administrator Beth McAndrews, Kildeer Village President Nandia Black, Lake Barrington Village Administrator Karen Daulton Lange, North Barrington Village President Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, Port Barrington Village President Shannon Yeaton, South Barrington Village President Paula McCombie and Tower Lakes Village President David Parro.

In keeping with tradition, Black sang some of her presentation on Kildeer, this year to the Carpenters' "Top of the World."

"We're on the top of the world, looking down with elation, and we thank our chief village officer each day," Black sang. "For the growth that we've found, since these businesses came to town. Our success has us on top of the world."