Judson plans to convert downtown Elgin building into retail, apartments

A former bank building in downtown Elgin could be converted into retail and apartments, according to its new owner.

Judson University's World Leaders Forum purchased the vacant, former PNC Bank building at 28 N. Grove Ave., for about $200,000 last summer with support from a donor.

PNC Bank closed its branch on the first floor of the building in July 2017. The second floor was home to the nonprofit Centro de Informacion until it relocated in February 2018 to the city's west side. The property comprises 26-32 N. Grove Ave. and includes aboveground and underground parking.

Judson President Gene Crume said the plan is to convert the first floor into retail, and accommodate apartments on the second floor for Judson students. The goal is to partner with local nonprofits "to create a meaningful retail space ... help new businesses that have a social purpose to them," he added.

"The big picture for the downtown building is to continue to make an economic impact in Elgin," Crume said. "We are currently in conversation with a variety of entities ... businesses that would have a larger purpose that would benefit the larger community."

Roughly 700 students currently live on or around Judson's Elgin campus.

The downtown apartments could accommodate between 20 and 24 seniors and graduate architecture students who "want more freedom and independence" than a dorm could provide, Crume said.

Judson students would have first preference but the apartments could be opened up for outside tenants.

"This is a nice pilot project," Crume said. "We want it to be a purposeful space. We have some concepts of how the space could be used."

Plans are in the works and none have been submitted to Elgin officials as yet.