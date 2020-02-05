 

Former St. Viator coach pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge

  • Joseph Majkowski

    Joseph Majkowski

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 2/5/2020 7:53 PM

Retired St. Viator High School coach Joseph Majkowski entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on a charge of sexually abusing a minor.

The 65-year-old was initially charged in July 2019 with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after, authorities say, he sent inappropriate text messages to four 15-year-old students. Those charges are still pending.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The sexual abuse allegation surfaced in October 2019, when a girl told therapists Majkowski inappropriately touched her in his office. She and her mother subsequently spoke with investigators. Police arrested Majkowski on the sexual abuse charge in December 2019.

Majkowski coached for 35 years. For 24 of them, he coached boys basketball. He stopped coaching in 2011 but remained on staff as the head of the school's counseling department.

Majkowski retired from that position at the end of the 2018-19 school year, school officials said.

