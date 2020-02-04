Truck driver cited after crashing into building in Elk Grove

A truck driver was issued two traffic citations after he lost control of his semitrailer and crashed into a building early Monday in Elk Grove Village, police said Tuesday.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper overtaking on the right, after the truck left the roadway and struck the corner of Aoki Laboratory America, 1240 Landmeier Road, just before 6 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

The police department's traffic unit is still investigating a cause of the crash, but impaired driving is not suspected and no additional charges are anticipated, said Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari.

The trailer was carrying a partial load, but that's also not believed to have contributed to the crash, Gaspari said.

The driver will have a court date in Rolling Meadows, and if found guilty, could face fines and possible court costs.

The light manufacturing building remained closed Tuesday after being deemed uninhabitable by village building inspectors. The truck crash damaged the gas main on the side of the building, which led to a gas leak. Utilities, including gas, electric and water service, remained shut off on Tuesday.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.