Former Round Lake Beach police officer alleges sexual harassment

The Round Lake Beach village hall and police station. The village and department are being sued by a former police officer who alleges sexual harassment. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

A former Round Lake Beach police officer is suing the village and department alleging a "persistent pattern of sexual harassment" by a commanding officer and claiming she was fired in an attempt to conceal it.

In the federal lawsuit filed Jan. 31, former officer Paige Bure alleges she was fired May 13, 2019 -- the last day of her 18-month probationary period -- despite being told by the department's chief four days earlier that she had performed "exceptionally well" and would be retained.

Bure alleges she experienced "unwelcome or unwanted sexual advances" during her tenure with the department that created a hostile work environment.

Round Lake Beach Village Administrator Dave Kilbane said Tuesday neither the village nor any of its officials have been served with the lawsuit. Village policy is not to comment on pending litigation, he added.

The suit alleges the conduct against Bure was witnessed by former and current employees and was widely known by department leadership. Her firing was an attempt to cover up the actions, according to the suit.

The suit states Bure worked as a police officer in Florida for 10 years before relocating to Illinois and being hired in Round Lake Beach in November 2017. She was placed on probation per policy for new officers.

In May 2018, police Cmdr. Paul Grace was assigned as her supervisor, the suit states. Beginning that December, Bure "by and through the conduct of Grace" began to experience "numerous acts of sexual harassment," the suit alleges.

According to the suit, Bure experienced several "unwelcome and inappropriate actions" involving Grace, including touching during a work outing; flirting and making suggestive comments; asking if she wanted to be his "side piece"; asking her on a date on her birthday; staring and leering in the direction of her breasts and genital area; and talking with her about his sex life.

The suit also alleges Grace and an unnamed male command staff member required Bure to remove her uniform in the female locker room while they watched.

The suit states Bure didn't complain directly to the chief or other superiors because she feared retribution and retaliation.

Bure is seeking to be reinstated as a police officer, lost wages and benefits, back pay, unspecified damages for past and future emotional distress, unspecified punitive damages and attorney fees.