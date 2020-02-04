Authorities ID snowmobiler who died after plunging into lake

Lake County authorities on Tuesday identified Damian Rivas of Antioch as the man killed Sunday night when a snowmobile he was driving plunged into Loon Lake near Antioch.

Results from an autopsy conducted Monday indicate Rivas, 40, died as a result of drowning, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.

While toxicology results are pending, Illinois Conservation Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Rivas' family, and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," Cooper said.

Lake County sheriff's police say Rivas was one of two snowmobilers traveling across Loon Lake at about 11 p.m. when his snowmobile fell through thin ice and into the frigid water about 50 to 75 yards from shore. The other driver, who was closer to shore, remained safe.

Rivas was recovered in about five feet of water by rescuers from the Antioch Fire Department and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died early Monday morning.