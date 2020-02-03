Fire causes extensive damage to Glen Ellyn restaurant

A downtown Glen Ellyn restaurant will remain closed indefinitely after a Sunday night fire caused extensive damage to the one-story building.

The Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company has turned over the investigation to the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force, mainly due to the extent of the damage, Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Odiet said Monday.

Glen Ellyn firefighters were called to Rue, a Cajun-inspired restaurant near Main Street and Crescent Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m. Firefighters upgraded the response to a box alarm to bring in additional manpower and resources.

The battalion chief reported a fire in the rear of the building involving several large trash containers. The blaze also affected electrical service for several downtown buildings.

Firefighters had to remove much of the ceiling to gain access to the blaze, which had spread into the attic and damaged the roof.

"It was a few hours to get it all out," Odiet said. "The fire unfortunately got into the concealed spaces."

One Glen Ellyn firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where he was evaluated and released.

There were no patrons inside the restaurant.

"Everything looked closed at the time," Odiet said.

The fire was contained to the restaurant, but two other buildings were left without electricity. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

The restaurant building was deemed uninhabitable.

Rue opened in the former Enza Sicilian Osteria space more than two years ago.

"We regret to inform you that Rue will be closed indefinitely due to a fire that spread to our building and caused major damage," a restaurant Facebook post stated. "We appreciate the support and hope to reopen in the near future."