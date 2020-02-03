 

Driver escapes injury after semi crashes into Elk Grove Village building

  • A Midland Paper Packing and Supplies truck crashed into a building early Monday morning along Landmeier Road between Busse Road and Lively Boulevard in Elk Grove Village, causing serious damage to the structure and the truck. The driver escaped injury and no one was in the building when the crash occurred, police said.

  • Elk Grove Village police and firefighters, along with Nicor workers, were on the scene Monday morning where a truck crashed into a building. No injuries were reported, but the crash caused significant damage to the building and the truck.

Updated 2/3/2020 3:27 PM

Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village was closed for hours between Busse Road and Lively Boulevard after a tractor-trailer crashed into a building early Monday morning.

The truck left the roadway when the driver lost control and struck the corner of Aoki Laboratory America, 1240 Landmeier Road, just before 6 a.m., police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The driver was uninjured, and no one was inside the light manufacturing building at the time of the crash, according to Deputy Police Chief Mike Gaspari.

Crews were still working to remove the truck from the side of the building late Monday morning, necessitating a temporary shutdown of any through traffic on Landmeier near the crash scene, Gaspari said.

But those who work at businesses along Landmeier were being allowed to pass through, he added.

Part of the complications during accident cleanup is that the truck just missed striking the building's gas meter. That led Nicor to temporarily shut down gas service, while ComEd crews also arrived on site to turn off electricity.

Police investigators are still trying to determine how and why the crash occurred.

No citations have been issued.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.

