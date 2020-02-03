Drive escapes injury after semi crashes into Elk Grove Village building

Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village was closed for hours between Busse Road and Lively Boulevard after a semitrailer truck crashed into a building early Monday morning.

The truck left the roadway when the driver lost control and struck the corner of Aoki Laboratory America, 1240 Landmeier Road, just before 6 a.m., police said.

The driver was uninjured, and no one was inside the light manufacturing building at the time of the crash, according to Deputy Police Chief Mike Gaspari.

Crews were still working to remove the truck from the side of the building late Monday morning, necessitating a temporary shutdown of through traffic on Landmeier near the crash scene, Gaspari said.

But those who work at businesses along Landmeier were allowed to pass through, he added.

Fire Chief Richard Mikel said the truck crash damaged the gas main on the side of the building, which led to a gas leak. Nicor temporarily shut down gas service, while ComEd crews also arrived on site to turn off electricity.

The fire department also worked with building management to secure the roof structure before the cab and trailer could be removed, Mikel said.

Police investigators are still trying to determine how and why the crash occurred.

No citations have been issued.

• Staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.