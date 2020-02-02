Warrant issued after former Aurora District 131 teacher charged with abuse skips court

Kane County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former East Aurora District 131 bilingual teacher facing sex abuse charges after he was a no-show for a court date late last week.

Luis R. Mora, 58, of the 1500 block of Golden Oaks Parkway in Aurora, was arrested and charged in June 2019 with sexually abusing two 8-year-old students from August 2018 through May 2019, according to court records.

If convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, he faces a top prison term of seven years and also must register for life as a sex offender.

Mora, who was a first-grade bilingual teacher at Dieterich Elementary, posted 10% of his $75,000 bail and was released from jail while the case was pending. At the time of Mora's arrest, school officials said they received a report of abuse and contacted the Department of Children and Family Services, in accordance with state law.

While on bond, he was to surrender his passport and not have contact with children. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday after Mora missed a court hearing, records show.