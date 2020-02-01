 

Minnesota woman identified as driver who died in wreck near Libertyville

 
Updated 2/1/2020 12:25 PM

Authorities on Saturday released the name of a woman who was killed in a crash in which three of her passengers suffered minor injuries when the luxury SUV she was driving struck a tractor-trailer and rolled over several times on Interstate 94 near Libertyville.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said preliminary autopsy results indicate Kiara Hill, 28, of St. Paul, Minnesota, died from multiple blunt force injuries caused by the wreck that occurred about 2:15 a.m. Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Toxicology results are pending and the investigation into Hill's death continues by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police, Cooper said. Drugs or alcohol are considered a factor in the crash, according to state police.

State police said Hill was driving the gray BMW SUV west on I-94 when she apparently lost control and struck the tractor-trailer. Hill was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the SUV that rolled over several times, authorities said.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The three men in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

