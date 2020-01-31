Watch video debate of Krishnamoorthi, two opponents for 8th Congressional District

A trio of Democratic candidates in the 8th Congressional District fielded questions from the Daily Herald Editorial Board Friday, with sometimes-contentious exchanges on topics ranging from health care to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The candidates -- U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Dr. Inam Hussain of Libertyville and William Olson of Schaumburg -- are campaigning to win the party's nomination in the March 17 primary.