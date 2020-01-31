State police investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Franks

Illinois State Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's Capitol offices as they investigated allegations of wrongdoing, including sexual misconduct and stalking, against Jack Franks, a former state representative who now serves as McHenry County Board chairman.

The state police got records from Madigan's offices on Wednesday afternoon, the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered his State of the State address in a packed Capitol.

The search warrant -- obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times via a Freedom of Information Act request -- says the state police justified the search because "probable cause exists for the crimes of criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault, official misconduct, stalking and aggravated battery."

Franks has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

