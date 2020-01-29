Rep. Schneider endorses Biden for president

Then Vice President Joe Biden rallied support for U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, right, during a 2014 visit to the Sullivan Community Center in Vernon Hills. On Wednesday, Schneider announced he is endorsing Biden in his bid to become president. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for president Wednesday.

"Our nation is at a crossroads and needs an experienced leader who will immediately restore America's standing in the world, fight for working families, and bring our country together," Schneider said in a news release. "That leader is Joe Biden, which is why I am proud to endorse him for president of the United States."

Schneider said Biden is the only candidate "who will defeat Donald Trump and step into the Oval Office on day one with the credibility to immediately begin repairing and rebuilding international alliances -- setting our nation on a path to again be a trusted and respected leader."

Biden visited Vernon Hills in 2014 to rally support for Schneider, who at the time was in a tight race for the 10th District seat.

In a telephone interview following the endorsement announcement, Schneider said he believes the 10th District remains a swing district and that voters want a president who will unite the country.

"Joe Biden has a record of success in bringing people together," Schneider said.

Schneider said he and Biden share views on health care, the dangers of climate change and the need to take "aggressive steps" to reduce gun violence, among other issues.

Acknowledging both he and Biden are more moderate than many vocal members of the Democratic Party and other presidential candidates, Schneider said moderates don't "let perfect be the enemy of good."

Schneider, a three-term incumbent, is running unopposed in the March 17 Democratic primary. He'll face Republican Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee of Winnetka in November.

Schneider said he'll stump for Biden if the former vice president needs his help on the campaign trail.

He isn't the first member of the suburban U.S. House delegation to back a candidate in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination. U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston has backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.