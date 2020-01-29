Pit bull attacks, kills corgi in Arlington Heights

A 2-year-old Welsh corgi named Yo-Yo died Monday after it was attacked by a pit bull in Arlington Heights, authorities said. Courtesy of Alice Sylvester Stepanek

A Welsh corgi dog out for a walk with its owner this week in Arlington Heights was mauled to death by a pit bull that escaped from its house.

"It was the worst thing I have ever experienced," said Alice Sylvester Stepanek, who was walking her 2-year-old female corgi after noon Monday near Walnut and Chestnut avenues when the attack occurred. "This whole thing from start to finish could have been 10 minutes. Ten minutes is a lifetime when someone's chewing and mauling your dog."

Stepanek said she and her family pet, Yo-Yo, were on their regular afternoon walk when the pit bull came racing down the block and attacked. She picked up Yo-Yo as the female pit bull bit at the smaller dog's legs. The pitbull's owner soon arrived to put a leash on her dog, according to a police report.

Yo-Yo was injured but OK at that point, Stepanek said.

Then, as the pit bull owner was walking her dog back home, she lost control of the leash and the dog returned to resume its attack, police said.

At some point, Stepanek said, she lost Yo-Yo from her arms.

"I (was) screaming so much. The dog was relentless. It was not getting away from us at all," Stepanek said. "The pit bull was so determined."

A neighbor who heard the commotion ran over and was able to kick the 60-pound pit bull off the 23-pound corgi, then got a leash around the pitbull's legs.

Police said the neighbor gave the leash to the pit bull owner, but she again lost control and the pit bull continued its attack. Eventually, she was able to pull her dog away and secured the animal in a crate.

Yo-Yo was dead from severe injuries by the time an animal control officer arrived to the scene, police said.

Arlington Heights police Sgt. Rick Sjodin said the department takes reports of dog bites and similar incidents, but it's not often that an animal dies from an attack.

Stepanek credits the heroic actions of her neighbor and is thankful no one else was hurt. She's also grateful her dog died quickly so its pain was not prolonged.

"It was horrific. This was the most vicious attack. It was completely unprovoked," she said.

The pit bull owner was issued a village ordinance citation for an uncontrolled animal.

She didn't respond to a request for comment but, according to a police report, she told police she was carrying a box from her house to the garbage when the pit bull escaped out of the front door. She yelled at the dog to come back, but it didn't listen, the police report states.

The dog has a valid rabies tag and village pet license.

The owner is due at the Rolling Meadows courthouse Feb. 28 to face the charge, which is punishable by a fine of up to $750. The pit bull could be euthanized.