NIU won't require standardized test scores from applicants

Students applying to Northern Illinois University for the fall 2021 or later will no longer need to submit standardized test scores, officials said.

NIU will nix the use of standardized test scores for admission and merit scholarships, according to a news release.

Anyone who graduates high school with a grade-point average of at least 3.0 is guaranteed admission. Higher education research and NIU's data indicate high school GPA is a more accurate measure of academic success than ACT or SAT scores, the release said.

Students will a GPA below 3.0 still will be considered for admission, and officials will look at other factors including academic preparation and performance, motivation and resourcefulness, the release said.

"This new policy comes from our deep commitment to making a college education both accessible and equitable for a broad and diverse student population," university President Lisa Freeman said. "It reflects our efforts campuswide to eliminate unnecessary and biased barriers throughout a student's educational path.