'He is ours': Hundreds show up to pay respects to 'unclaimed veteran' in Elgin

When John James Murphy died in Elgin last month, he was an "unclaimed veteran" whose relatives couldn't be found or contacted to take care of his burial.

On Wednesday, he was unclaimed no more.

Hundreds of people from Elgin and as far as Chicago, Aurora and Naperville attended his visitation and service after the owners of an Elgin funeral extended an open invitation to the community. The funeral home took on the task of having his military burial approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"He is ours," the Rev. Tim Perry said at the beginning of the service held at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin, eliciting a chorus of "amen" and applause.

Murphy, 71, died Dec. 18 at a hospital in Elgin after having lived since 2017 at River View Rehab Center in Elgin.

Active duty military members who were in attendance carry the casket for unclaimed Vietnam veteran John James Murphy at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin Wednesday.

He was a jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969 and earned several awards, included the Vietnam Service Medal.

The Daily Herald first reported that funeral homeowners Joy and Dan Symonds had invited the community to participate. The story was shared on Facebook more than 1,200 times in less than 24 hours and was picked up by local radio and TV media.

"I didn't think so many people would be here," said Cliff Hall of Palatine, a U.S. Navy veteran who attended the funeral after reading the story in the newspaper. "This is incredible."

Those who showed up Wednesday included lots of veterans and active service members, but also regular people like Sonia Alfaro of Streamwood, who brought a bouquet of red roses.

"I wanted to came to support a veteran. I wanted him to be accompanied by people who appreciated his service and what he did for his country," she said.

A procession with an escort from the Kane County Sheriff's office and others drove to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, where Murphy was to be buried with military honors including a 21-gun salute.