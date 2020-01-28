Harmon names new Senate leadership team, and Link's not on it

Oak Park Democrat Don Harmon was elected president of the state Senate on Jan. 19 in Springfield. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

SPRINGFIELD -- New state Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, announced his leadership team Tuesday on the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

Noticeably absent from the list is Indian Creek Democrat Terry Link, who was an assistant majority leader under Cullerton. Chicago newspapers have identified Link as the unnamed senator who cooperated with the FBI and wore a wire in conversations with indicted former Rep. Luis Arroyo. Link has denied the allegation and has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Maywood Democrat Kimberly Lightford will remain the chamber's majority leader, while Chicago Democrat Bill Cunningham will become an assistant majority leader and president pro tempore -- a position once held by Harmon under former President John Cullerton before he changed the caucus' leadership structure.

Des Plaines Democrat Laura Murphy will serve in another newly created position -- that of deputy majority leader.

Aurora Democrat Linda Holmes, previously a majority caucus whip, will ascend to assistant majority leader as well. Peoria Democrat Dave Koehler and Chicago Democrats Iris Martinez and Tony Munoz already held assistant majority leader positions and will retain them.

Chicago Democrat Mattie Hunter will remain majority caucus chair, and Chicago Democrat Jacqueline Collins will be the deputy majority conference chair, a newly created position. She was previously a majority caucus whip.

The three new majority caucus whips will be Chicago Democrat Omar Aquino, Tinley Park Democrat Michael Hastings and Harvey Democrat Napoleon Harris.