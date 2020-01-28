Feder: Chicago Tribune cuts David Haugh as sports columnist

David Haugh may be riding high in the ratings as morning co-host on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, but his days as a Chicago Tribune sports columnist are over, reports Robert Feder.

Haugh, 51, disclosed on social media Tuesday that it was his final day after 17 years with the Tribune -- including the last 10 years in what he called his "dream job" as a star sports columnist.

