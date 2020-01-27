Staff member accused of choking child at Aurora mental health facility

A worker at the Northern Illinois Academy, a juvenile mental health facility in Aurora, has been accused of choking a child who was a student there.

Jacquetta D. Hill, 35, of the 1200 block of Willow Way, Yorkville, surrendered Jan. 17 at the Aurora Police Department after a warrant was issued for her arrest on three counts of felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery and child endangerment.

According to Kane County prosecutors, Hill placed her hands around the victim's neck and applied pressure, impeding his breathing, on Oct. 19, 2019.

The victim was a special needs student under the age of 13 at the school, where Hill was a staff member at the time, prosecutors said.

Hill is free after posting $750 bond and is next due in court Tuesday.

If convicted, she faces a sentence ranging from probation to five years in prison and must register as a violent offender against youth under the state's Illinois Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.

A message left at Northern Illinois Academy, 998 Corporate Blvd. in Aurora, was not immediately returned Monday.

According to Kane County court records, Hill does not have any previous felony arrests. She was arrested April 20, 2006, on a misdemeanor charge of possession of 2.5 grams to 10 grams of cannabis, pleaded guilty and paid a $585 fine and was sentenced to a year of court supervision, records show.