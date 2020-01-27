 

New owner for Cafe Fourteen on Northwest Highway in Palatine

  • Cafe Fourteen on Northwest Highway in Palatine has been sold by its longtime owner to a chef who most recently worked for a local brunch chain.

  • Chef Mauro Vidales with one of his dishes, the Latina omelette, when he worked at Elly's Brunch & Cafe in 2017. Vidales has taken over Cafe Fourteen on Northwest Highway in Palatine.

    Chef Mauro Vidales with one of his dishes, the Latina omelette, when he worked at Elly's Brunch & Cafe in 2017. Vidales has taken over Cafe Fourteen on Northwest Highway in Palatine. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

 
Palatine village council members recently approved a special-use permit transfer from John Tragas to the new owner, Mauro Vidales, which allows continued operation of the eatery at 300 N. Northwest Highway.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tragas, who could not be reached for comment, started the family business in February 1991. Open for all-day breakfast and lunch, Cafe Fourteen's menu includes items such as omelettes, crepes and paninis.

The restaurant hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate 20 years in business in 2011.

Vidales said Monday that he's working on a new menu for Cafe Fourteen. His resume includes working as a chef for Elly's Brunch & Cafe, which has locations in Elk Grove Village, Mundelein, Arlington Heights and elsewhere.

Before Cafe Fourteen, Marc's Big Boy occupied the 300 N. Northwest Highway site.

Big Boy opened in 1966, according to village documents. Big Boy was granted a special-use permit to make improvements to the building in 1985 as part of a corporate modernization initiative to keep the chain competitive.

