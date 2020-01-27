Naperville cops probing second gas station robbery in 3 days

Three men robbed a Speedway gas station at gunpoint early Monday morning and escaped with cash and cigarettes, Naperville police said.

They said the men entered the station at 3004 111th St. around 3:20 a.m. and left going north on Route 59 in a black, four-door sedan. Naperville police spotted the vehicle, but the three fled from police eastbound on I-88.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects all were described as Hispanic males of an unknown age standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing dark clothing and gloves. Two of the men weighed about 150 pounds, police said, and the third weighed about 200 pounds.

It was the second armed robbery at a gas station in the city in three days. A station on the 1900 block of Brookdale Road was robbed at gunpoint about 12:25 a.m. Saturday and the two robbers in that case escaped with cash and cigarettes.

The suspects in that case were described as black men, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. One of the men, who has a slender build and a mustache, was wearing a dark mask, hooded sweatshirt, pants and boots, police said.

The other, who has a medium build, was wearing a dark mask, a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police are asking that anyone with information on either robbery call police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.