House fire near Antioch

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire early Monday afternoon at an residence on the 42000 block Tiffany Road near the Tiffany Farms Road intersection near Antioch.

The fire appears to be contained to a three-car garage where crews are removing smoldering debris and insulation. Heavy smoke can be seen throughout a subdivision to the east. Antioch, Spring Grove and Trevor, Wisconsin, fire departments are on the scene.

Antioch police officers have closed Tiffany Road from North Highview Drive to North Avenue. Lake County Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene.