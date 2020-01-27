Feder: WTTW hires news director from MSNBC

Hugo Balta, former senior producer at MSNBC, has been tapped to lead the news operation of WTTW-Channel 11, Chicago's premier public television station, according to Robert Feder.

Balta, 49, has been named news director for WTTW News and executive producer of "Chicago Tonight," the station's flagship nightly news program, parent company Window to the World Communications announced Monday. His appointment is effective February 3.

