Ex-Des Plaines pastor stripped of authority, told to move after inappropriate material found on computer

The Rev. Jack Plotkowski, shown here in 2005, has been stripped of his authority to minister and told to move away from the parish after inappropriate material was found on his personal computer, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote this weekend in a letter to the congregation. Daily Herald File Photo, 2005

The former longtime pastor of St. Zachary Parish in Des Plaines has been stripped of his authority to minister and told to move away from the parish after inappropriate material was found on his personal computer, Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote this weekend in a letter to the congregation.

Cupich's letter does not specify the nature of the material found on the Rev. Jack Plotkowski's computer, but states that his behavior violates the archdiocese's code of conduct and is incompatible with the standards of priestly behavior.

"Given the nature of the material, the archdiocese has referred the matter to the civil authorities and will share the results of their investigation," Cupich wrote.

Des Plaines police Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa said Monday he could not comment on any pending investigation.

Cupich's letter encourages anyone who has observed or been subjected to code of conduct violations by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward. Information about reporting such matters to the archdiocese is at www.archchicago.org.

"It is our responsibility to ensure those who serve our people are fit for ministry," he wrote.